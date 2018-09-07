Putin: Russia has proof that militants prepare provocations with chemical weapons in Syria

TEHRAN, September 7. /TASS/. Russia has conclusive proof that militants are preparing provocations involving chemical weapons in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference after a trilateral summit between Russia, Turkey and Iran.

"We consider as unacceptable the wish to move terrorists away from the blow at the pretext of protecting civilian population, as well as to inflict damage to the Syrian government forces," he said. "Apparently, attempts to stage the use of poisonous agents by the Syrian authorities have this goal."

"We have conclusive evidence that militants are preparing such operations and provocations," the Russian leader noted.

Putin reported that in light of this he informed his colleagues about the work carried out by Russia in the UN Security Council and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). "I’d like to note here that Syrian armed opposition groups are also joining the anti-terrorist efforts, which I consider to be extremely important," he noted, specifying that this fact helps improve confidence between the Syrian sides.

The Russian state leader noted that during the summit the state leaders also studied the implementation of the decisions made by the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi. "Special attention was paid to the tasks of launching the constitutional committee, and agreement was reached to support the UN work to form its composition out of representatives for the Syrian government, the opposition and civil society," he concluded, noting it will be necessary to coordinate such aspects of Syria’s future organization that will provide peaceful life for its citizens.