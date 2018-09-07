Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin: Russia has proof that militants prepare provocations with chemical weapons in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 07, 17:23 UTC+3

In light of this Putin informed his colleagues about the work carried out by Russia in the UN Security Council and the OPCW

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

TEHRAN, September 7. /TASS/. Russia has conclusive proof that militants are preparing provocations involving chemical weapons in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference after a trilateral summit between Russia, Turkey and Iran.

"We consider as unacceptable the wish to move terrorists away from the blow at the pretext of protecting civilian population, as well as to inflict damage to the Syrian government forces," he said. "Apparently, attempts to stage the use of poisonous agents by the Syrian authorities have this goal."

Read also

Moscow suggests US transmit details on ‘looming’ Syrian chemical attack to Russia

US diplomat reiterates that Washington will not leave chemical attack in Idlib unanswered

Syria's top diplomat reiterates Damascus does not posess chemical weapons

Syria presents UN with data proving plans for terrorist chemical weapons attack in Idlib

Russia doing its utmost to thwart false flag ‘chemical attack’ in Syria, says diplomat

"We have conclusive evidence that militants are preparing such operations and provocations," the Russian leader noted.

Putin reported that in light of this he informed his colleagues about the work carried out by Russia in the UN Security Council and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). "I’d like to note here that Syrian armed opposition groups are also joining the anti-terrorist efforts, which I consider to be extremely important," he noted, specifying that this fact helps improve confidence between the Syrian sides.

The Russian state leader noted that during the summit the state leaders also studied the implementation of the decisions made by the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi. "Special attention was paid to the tasks of launching the constitutional committee, and agreement was reached to support the UN work to form its composition out of representatives for the Syrian government, the opposition and civil society," he concluded, noting it will be necessary to coordinate such aspects of Syria’s future organization that will provide peaceful life for its citizens.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 may have been damaged during tests by manufacturer
2
Putin hopes terrorists in Idlib will wisen up and lay down arms
3
Putin urges Russian special services, military to closely cooperate with Iran, Turkey
4
If US imposes sanctions against India over S-400 deal, all three countries lose — expert
5
US intercepts two Russian strategic bombers near Alaska — media
6
Defense ministry confirms US F-22 jets escorted Russian strategic bombers over Arctic
7
Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders start third summit on Syrian settlement
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT