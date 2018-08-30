Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syria's top diplomat reiterates Damascus does not posess chemical weapons

World
August 30, 17:01 UTC+3

The diplomat stressed that Syria "doesn’t need" chemical weapons

Share
1 pages in this article
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Damascus does not have chemical weapons, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem reiterated at talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

"As for accusations concerning the use of chemical weapons, we don’t have them. We do not use chemical weapons," Muallem said, adding that "we don’t need it because we have been achieving victories on the battlefields."

Read also

Russia doing its utmost to thwart false flag ‘chemical attack’ in Syria, says diplomat

He pointed out that the US and its allies had been hindering efforts to resolve the Syrian conflict. "We are about to take the final step in the fight against terrorism but the US, Great Britain and France are not satisfied with developments on the ground so they are trying to hinder efforts to promote the political process, particularly through the UN Security Council. In particular, their attempts to protect members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group [outlawed in Russia - TASS] make it clear," Muallev noted.

At the same time, he said that Damascus "values Russia’s role in the fight against terrorism in Syria."

"As far as reconstructing the country’s economy and infrastructure facilities is concerned, we also give preference to Russia," the Syrian foreign minister added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to hold Mediterranean drills involving 25 warships and 30 aircraft
2
Russia to supply radar for protecting nuclear power plant in Pakistan
3
Lavrov says terrorists’ use of Idlib for attacks on Russian, Syrian troops unacceptable
4
Western aggression against Syria will seriously harm peace process, diplomat warns
5
Moscow expands public transportation opening seven new subway stations
6
Soviet female cosmonaut group's veteran dies in Moscow aged 77
7
Russia’s new anti-radar missile outshines predecessor 150% by combat efficiency
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT