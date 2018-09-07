Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US diplomat reiterates that Washington will not left chemical attack in Idlib unanswered

World
September 07, 2:01 UTC+3 UN

According to earlier reports, terrorists active in Idlib are making preparations for staging a chemical weapons attack that could be blamed on Damascus

Share
1 pages in this article
US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley

US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley

© AP Photo/Seth Wenig

UN, September 7. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Syria should be aware that the United States will not leave the possible use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Idlib unanswered, the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, told the UN Security Council session on Syria on Thursday.

Read also
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

May’s statement on Salisbury timed to upcoming chemical provocation in Idlib — UN envoy

"So we want to take this opportunity to remind Assad and his Russian and Iranian partners: you don’t want to bet against the United States responding again," she said.

"History’s verdict on the conflict in Syria is not yet written. There have been plenty of missteps, miscalculations, and willful negligence over the course of the war. I would say it should be a cause of deep shame for the members of the Council who have fought relentlessly to shield the Assad regime from accountability.

According to earlier reports, terrorists active in Idlib are making preparations for staging a chemical weapons attack that could be blamed on Damascus, providing the West with an excuse for another aggression against Syria. Reports proving these plans say that the United States has been increasing the number of cruise missiles deployed to the Middle East. Washington denied those reports.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that barrels of chlorine and munitions had been delivered to Idlib, while members of the White Helmets, which had been involved in the staged chemical weapons incident in the Syrian town of Douma in April, were getting their cameras ready.

CNN earlier reported that US military and intelligence experts have prepared a preliminary list of targets for the US airstrike, if US President Donald Trump orders it. According to CNN, US forces in the region can promptly respond to any chemical incident.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s UN envoy tells US to reveal its possible targets in Syria
2
Russian military conducts more than 50 battle exercises during Mediterranean drills
3
US and allies gear up to invade Venezuela, expert warns
4
If US imposes sanctions against India over S-400 deal, all three countries lose — expert
5
Russia manages to return economy to growth despite sanctions and crises — PM Medvedev
6
Lavrov blasts US ‘manipulation’ of the dollar, NATO advance towards Russia’s borders
7
Donetsk Republic’s police put two suspects in Zakharchenko murder on wanted list
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT