US diplomat reiterates that Washington will not left chemical attack in Idlib unanswered

UN, September 7. /TASS/. Russia, Iran and Syria should be aware that the United States will not leave the possible use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Idlib unanswered, the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, told the UN Security Council session on Syria on Thursday.

"So we want to take this opportunity to remind Assad and his Russian and Iranian partners: you don’t want to bet against the United States responding again," she said.

"History’s verdict on the conflict in Syria is not yet written. There have been plenty of missteps, miscalculations, and willful negligence over the course of the war. I would say it should be a cause of deep shame for the members of the Council who have fought relentlessly to shield the Assad regime from accountability.

According to earlier reports, terrorists active in Idlib are making preparations for staging a chemical weapons attack that could be blamed on Damascus, providing the West with an excuse for another aggression against Syria. Reports proving these plans say that the United States has been increasing the number of cruise missiles deployed to the Middle East. Washington denied those reports.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that barrels of chlorine and munitions had been delivered to Idlib, while members of the White Helmets, which had been involved in the staged chemical weapons incident in the Syrian town of Douma in April, were getting their cameras ready.

CNN earlier reported that US military and intelligence experts have prepared a preliminary list of targets for the US airstrike, if US President Donald Trump orders it. According to CNN, US forces in the region can promptly respond to any chemical incident.