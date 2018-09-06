May’s statement on Salisbury timed to upcoming chemical provocation in Idlib — UN envoy

UN, September 6. /TASS/. It was no accident that UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement on Salisbury took place in the run-up to the upcoming chemical provocation in Syria’s Idlib, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stated during the UN Security Council session concerning new findings of the UK investigation into the Skripal attack.

"The March 4 incident became a convenient pretext for creating anti-Russian hysteria before the staged chemical attack in the Syrian city of Duma," he reminded. "We could say that Theresa May’s September 5 statement took place in the run-up to a new political season, around the situation in Idlib which is currently under discussion, and the upcoming chemical attack that is being prepared there, as we have warned several times."

Nebenzya also said that the number of inconsistencies in the UK investigation’s new findings concerning the Skripal case was through the roof.

"London needs this story for one purpose only - to start disgusting anti-Russian hysteria and to get other countries involved in it. The number of inconsistencies and open questions concerning the new British "evidence" is through the roof," he stressed.

UK Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council’s statement did not shed any light on the incident in Salisbury, Nebenzya stated.

"We hoped that we would hear something conclusive today, something that would shed light on this incident," he said. "Unfortunately, our expectations were not met. In today’s speech, we have heard the same set of lies."