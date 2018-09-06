Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Authors of Skripal saga are good storytellers, says Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 17:32 UTC+3 SOCHI
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

SOCHI, September 6. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov thinks that authors of different versions concerning the Skripal poisoning in the UK are good storytellers, he told journalists on Thursday.

"Yes, [they are good storytellers]," the minister agreed with the journalists, who asked him to give his opinion on Theresa May’s address to the UK Parliament, in which she accused two Russian citizens of being involved in the crime.

The journalists then asked Lavrov where the British officials get their information from, to which the minister replied: "From the Internet."

