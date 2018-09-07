Putin urges Russian special services, military to closely cooperate with Iran, Turkey

TEHRAN, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russia’s special services and military to coordinate its efforts far more closely with Iran and Turkey. He was speaking at the Tehran-hosted Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Friday.

"I suggest enhancing our coordination among the foreign ministries, defense ministries and special services," Putin said.



In addition, he called for speeding up the formation of a constitutional committee in Syria.

"I believe that this work should be accelerated and meaningful efforts started for a political settlement," he stated.



In his opinion, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government has already done its part of the job by sending its list of constitutional committee members to the United Nations. The Syrian opposition has finalized its own list, too.



"Now the last third of the constitutional committee members - those from non-governmental organizations - is to be formed.

Show more