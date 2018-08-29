Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian army engineers visit Iran

Military & Defense
August 29, 18:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian and Iranian army engineers have exchanged experience in the sphere of humanitarian mine clearing

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian and Iranian army engineers have exchanged experience in the sphere of humanitarian mine clearing in the course of a visit to Teheran by a delegation of the Corps of Engineers of the Russian Armed Forces, the Defense Ministry told reporters.

Read also
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov

Russia sees ‘room’ for work on Iran’s presence in Syria

"A delegation of the Russian Corps of Engineers has held talks with representatives of the Corps of Engineers of the Iranian Defense Ministry as regards bilateral cooperation in humanitarian mine clearing," it said.

"Experts of the corps of engineers held consultations with Iranian counterparts on rendering harmless the mines of various types," the ministry said. "Also, the Russian delegation was familiarized with the work of specialists at Iran’s National Mine Action Center [IRMAC].

"An Iranian delegation visited the International Mine Clearing Center of the Russian Armed Forces in Nakhabino near Moscow in May," the report recalled.

Iranian experts got familiarized with the mine clearing capability of the Russian Corps of Engineers, with the engineering equipment, the instruction process, as well as the center’s training facilities and infrastructure.

