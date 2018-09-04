Russian, German diplomats discuss situation around Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program was in focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and director of the Political Directorate-General (2) of Germany’s Federal Foreign Office Antje Leendertse, the Russian foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Both sides stressed the importance of keeping the JCPOA in place. A number of other aspects of arms control and non-proliferation were touched upon," the ministry said.

Situation around JCPOA

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the deal on Iran’s nuclear program, was signed between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to withdraw from the deal, saying it leaves Iran a possibility to create a nuclear bomb bypassing all the restrictions. He warned the United States would reinstate its old anti-Iranian sanctions and would imposed new ones. The first round of sanctions covering Iran’s automotive sector and trade in gold and metals was re-imposed overnight to August 7. Further sanctions are to come into effect from November 5.

Meanwhile, other signatories to the deal - Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom - have condemned the United States’ move and reiterated their commitment to the JCPOA. The European Union has activated its Blocking Regulation to protect its companies from the effects of the US extra-territorial sanction against Iran.