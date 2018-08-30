Terrorists storing chlorine to stage false flag chemical attack in Idlib, diplomat warns

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Containers with chlorine have been brought to the town of Jisr al-Shughur for staging a chemical attack, which is sure to be blamed on the Syrian government troops, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"According to the information available, eight containers with chlorine and ammunition for a multiple launch rocket system to be filled with this chlorine were delivered on August 23 and 24 in the area of the Idlib de-escalation zone, namely, in the town of Jisr al-Shughur," the spokeswoman specified.

"And guess who showed up in this area? the so-called White Helmets. They arrived there and they were not travelling light. They came with video equipment to record a false flag chemical weapons attack [use]. This going to be just another provocation, which is being prepared lock, stock, and barrel," the Russian diplomat said.

Provocations with the use of chemical weapons are also being prepared in other towns of the province, the Russian diplomat said.

"According to information of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Sides, representatives of the White Helmets delivered a large cargo of chemical agents to the arms and fuel depot of Ahrar al-Sham grouping in the town of Saraqi of the Idlib province," the spokeswoman said.

The chemical agents were delivered by two large-tonnage trucks "for the purpose of expanding the scope of staged actions for putting the blame on the government of [Bashar] Assad for the alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians," the Russian diplomat said.