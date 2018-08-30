Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Terrorists storing chlorine to stage false flag chemical attack in Idlib, diplomat warns

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 30, 13:27 UTC+3

Containers with chlorine have been brought to the town of Jisr al-Shughur for staging a chemical attack, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman warns

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Containers with chlorine have been brought to the town of Jisr al-Shughur for staging a chemical attack, which is sure to be blamed on the Syrian government troops, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Read also

Syria presents UN with data proving plans for terrorist chemical weapons attack in Idlib

"According to the information available, eight containers with chlorine and ammunition for a multiple launch rocket system to be filled with this chlorine were delivered on August 23 and 24 in the area of the Idlib de-escalation zone, namely, in the town of Jisr al-Shughur," the spokeswoman specified.

"And guess who showed up in this area? the so-called White Helmets. They arrived there and they were not travelling light. They came with video equipment to record a false flag chemical weapons attack [use]. This going to be just another provocation, which is being prepared lock, stock, and barrel," the Russian diplomat said.

Provocations with the use of chemical weapons are also being prepared in other towns of the province, the Russian diplomat said.

"According to information of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Sides, representatives of the White Helmets delivered a large cargo of chemical agents to the arms and fuel depot of Ahrar al-Sham grouping in the town of Saraqi of the Idlib province," the spokeswoman said.

The chemical agents were delivered by two large-tonnage trucks "for the purpose of expanding the scope of staged actions for putting the blame on the government of [Bashar] Assad for the alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians," the Russian diplomat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to hold Mediterranean drills involving 25 warships and 30 aircraft
2
US may build up forces over 24 hours for Syria strike, Russian diplomat says
3
Press review: Assad set to crush Al-Nusra in Idlib and US files WTO suit against Russia
4
Putin invited to First World War centenary in France
5
No messages from US indicating wish to mend relations with Russia, says Kremlin
6
Putin invited to France for celebrations marking anniversary of end of World War I
7
Western aggression against Syria will seriously harm peace process, diplomat warns
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT