Russia, Saudi Arabia determined to fight against terrorism, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia are determined to conduct an uncompromising fight against terrorism in all its manifestations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir.

"Our countries are full of determination to conduct an uncompromising fight against terrorism in all its manifestations, paying special attention to eradicating terrorist and extremist ideology," Russia’s top diplomat said.

At the meeting, the two ministers discussed the situation in Syria "where it is necessary to fully and consistently implement the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 while preserving territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," he said.

According to Lavrov, during the talks the sides also "exchanged views on the situation developing around the Idlib de-escalation zone, with the understanding on the need to separate the armed opposition, which is interested in joining the political process, from Jabhat al Nusra (terror group outlawed in Russia) and other terrorists."