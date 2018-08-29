Top diplomat says relations between Russia, Saudi Arabia rapidly developing in all areas

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Riyadh are actively developing, and coordination on regional affairs has reached a high level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, starting off negotiations with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

"Thank you for accepting our invitation. We consider it necessary to continue our dialogue and see how we are advancing in the implementation of the agreements that were reached when King Salman [bin Abdulaziz Al Saud] was visiting Russia (in October 2017 - TASS)," Lavrov said.

"Our bilateral relations are rapidly developing in all areas. Our coordination and sharing views on international and regional affairs are also at a very good level," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

"I’m confident that today’s conversation will be useful in terms of supporting the high development rates of our cooperation in all areas," the minister added.