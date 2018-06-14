Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Saudi Arabia agree to expand cooperation to stabilize energy markets

Business & Economy
June 14, 21:36 UTC+3

The sides intend to be guided by the principles of seeking a balanced market that relies on sufficient and steady supply

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW, June 14./TASS/. Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to make a next move towards expanding cooperation in the energy sector, especially in the oil-and-gas segment, says a joint statement of Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid al-Falih on Thursday.

The sides also agreed to work jointly with all signatories to the declaration of cooperation to create a long-term structure for cooperation, as well as to invite to cooperation other major oil producers.

Read also

Russian fund, Saudi Arabia to invest in one of Russia’s top logistics operators

The sides intend to be guided by the principles of seeking a balanced market that relies on sufficient and steady supply.

Another principle is shared responsibility of all parties for stability of the oil market. The sides intend to ensure support for oil and gas as the key elements of the global energy balance in shaping the global regulatory agenda.

Also, Russia and Saudi Arabia intend to support investment in the oil and gas sector to satisfy a growing demand for oil and compensate for a natural decline in production. The sides plan to bolster investment in the energy sector to increase energy efficiency and stability of the global economy, along with speeding up technological progress.

The sides agreed to jointly work on a comprehensive bilateral agreement taking into account the above principles.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
2
Russia cruises past Saudi Arabia with 5-0 win at 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match
3
Russian Defense Ministry rejects reports about putting Black Sea Fleet on high alert
4
Kremlin comments on Moscow's call to stop operations in Syria
5
Turkey slams US demand to nix S-400 deal as ‘blackmail’
6
Russian fund, Saudi Arabia to invest in one of Russia’s top logistics operators
7
Russian state arms seller ready to help India build facility to produce Kalashnikov rifles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT