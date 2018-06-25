Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Saudi Arabia may double investments cooperation in 3 years

Business & Economy
June 25, 17:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At a meeting on June 23, the OPEC + countries decided to increase oil production within the OPEC+ deal by 1 mln barrels per day

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The interaction of Russia and Saudi Arabia as part of the OPEC + format will make it possible to double the volume of investments in bilateral cooperation in the next three years, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told journalists.

"As for our bilateral relations, we expect that cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia as part of the OPEC + format will double the amount of investments in cooperation between the two largest oil producers in the next three years," Dmitriev said without specifying the amount investments.

Read also

OPEC+ decision to increase oil output not to affect oil prices — Accounts Chamber chief

At a meeting on June 23, the OPEC + countries decided to increase oil production within the OPEC+ deal by 1 mln barrels per day for the second half of 2018. They did not rule out that production levels can be revised again in September.

Also the OPEC+ ministers discussed Russia's accession to OPEC as an observer and the alliance format after 2018.

"The long-term cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia in coordinating the efforts of oil producing countries and creating a new organization based on OPEC + in the future will help overcome the contradictions between producers and develop a unified strategy for action on the global market. The alliance of Russia and Saudi Arabia has already showed its leading role," Dmitriev said.

According to him, such cooperation will help stabilize the oil market. "These actions in the long term will ensure the stability of prices in world markets and the growth of investments in the energy sector," Dmitriev added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
2
Press review: Russian air power backs Damascus and why Denmark is delaying Nord Stream 2
3
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez to skip game against Russia due to injury
4
Poland quits 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kane rewrites Team England’s history
5
Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss nuclear deal
6
Samara’s oracle goat gambles on Russia win in World Cup match against Uruguay
7
Pension reform debate stirs uproar, but Putin handling it prudently, Kremlin assures
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT