UK hasn’t presented any hard evidence for Skripal case — Russian embassy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 27, 11:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

London is trying to impose its opinion on the OPCWeapons, the embassy said

© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. London hasn’t presented any hard evidence for the Skripals case and is trying to impose its opinion on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Russian Embassy to the Netherlands said on Wednesday.

""Deception" is perhaps the word of a day. Has the UK presented any hard evidence for the so-called "Skripals case"? No. They embroiled their allies in the blatant campaign against Russia. Now they try to drag the #OPCW in their games at the 4th special session of the CSP (the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention)," the Embassy tweeted.

On April 12, the OPCW published its conclusions on the investigation into the incident in Salisbury, where former Russian military intelligence officer and British mole Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in March. The report confirmed the information about the toxic agent but shed no light on its origin.

Although the OPCW did not publish the full version of the report, the UK came up with the claims the organization had confirmed the Skripals’ exposure to a Novichok class agent developed in the Soviet Union. Moscow earlier rejected all of the UK’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.

On Tuesday, the UK circulated a draft resolution on empowering the OPCW to apportion blame for chemical weapons incidents. The heads of the Russian, Iranian and Syrian delegations demanded a discussion on the issue and postponing the voting on it for 24 hours.

Share
Skripal poisoning case
