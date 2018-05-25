Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow urges London to apologize for ‘hollow accusations’ in Skripal saga

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 19:21 UTC+3 LONDON

The British political leadership has put forward serious accusations against Russia, but has not yet provided any evidence in support of its position, the Russian embassy says

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

LONDON, May 25. /TASS/. The UK must apologize to the Russian side for ‘hollow accusations’ in the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence (GRU) Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter, says a commentary of Russian Embassy’s press officer, which TASS received on Friday.

Read also
Yulia Skripal

Russian envoy comments on Yulia Skripal’s statement

"Time has come for British authorities to apologize to Russia for the hollow accusations accompanied by an unprecedented anti-Russian campaign, to give answers to all the questions and requests officially sent to the British side on this matter, to engage with Russian law enforcement agencies that have opened the criminal case regarding the attempted murder of Yulia Skripal, and to stop isolating the two Russian citizens," the press officer’s comment on the Skripal case said.

According to the diplomat, "The British political leadership has put forward serious accusations against Russia, but has not yet provided any evidence in support of its position."

"Speaking on 1 May in the Commons Defence Committee National Security Advisor Sir Mark Sedwill admitted that no suspects had been identified in the Skripals’ investigation. It is now clear from official statements and media reports that the chemical substance A-234 under British classification was produced by a dozen Western countries. Life itself shows that British accusations are groundless, while intelligence that they are allegedly based on is unverifiable," he reiterated.

Salisbury poisoning

On March 4, 66-year-old Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury.

Claiming that the substance used in the incident had been a nerve agent allegedly developed in Russia, London rushed to accuse Moscow of being involved in the episode.

The Russian side flatly rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia. Then tensions escalated when London expelled 23 Russian diplomats without providing any evidence and said other measures against Moscow would be taken. In response, Moscow took tit-for-tat steps by expelling the same number of British diplomats from Russia and ordering the closure of the British Consulate-General in St. Petersburg, in addition to shutting down the British Council’s offices in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Skripal poisoning case
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
2
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
3
Russia ready for dialogue with US — Putin
4
‘Certainly not’ Russian missile that brought down MH17, Putin says
5
Putin slams West’s ‘chaotic’ sanctions, likens situation to football match with judo rules
6
Ukraine received no new Buk missiles since 1991 — Russian military brass
7
Russia ready for any developments in Donbass, envoy says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT