Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Efforts to create isolated NATO, EU 'security islands' doomed to failure — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 26, 14:23 UTC+3 VIENNA

Unilateral sanctions and attempts to demonize Russia only exacerbate the confrontation further, the Russian diplomat believes

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

VIENNA, June 26. /TASS/. The attempts to build isolated security areas around NATO or the European Union (EU) are doomed to failure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at an annual security review conference of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Tuesday.

"Today, NATO and EU countries need to answer one question: what security architecture they perceive: divided, in confrontation with Russia, or united, in joint work with it on common threats," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

"The attempts to build security islands either around NATO or the European Union in the current condition will fail. Unfortunately, multilateral formats are so far used not to restore confidence but to exert pressure on Russia, including by restricting dialogue," he noted.

"These days, only a lazy person does not speak about the need of de-escalation, the prevention of dangerous military incidents and the prevention of ‘the wrong perception’ of the parties’ intentions," Grushko pointed out.

Read also

Diplomat slams British officials for duping public with claims of no Russophobes in UK

UK exploiting Skripal saga to foment Russophobic hysteria, says Kremlin

Lavrov stresses ‘obvious Russophobic connotations’ at G7 foreign ministers summit

Russian embassy regrets UK parliament being drawn into ‘Russophobic campaign’

Kremlin expects US to distance itself from Russophobia gripping numerous countries

"Hardly anyone would dispute that but how is it possible to achieve this amid the full freeze of military contacts, the rupture of other channels of political and public communication?" the senior Russian diplomat said.

"The answer to this question is obvious: systematic cooperation in the zone of common interests has been terminated, due to which one more resource for strengthening confidence and security stands idle," Grushko said.

"Unilateral sanctions and the attempts to demonize Russia and impose the image of an enemy further exacerbate confrontation," the deputy foreign minister said.

The senior Russian diplomat spoke for restoring confidence and consolidating efforts on a truly collective basis for building a community of equal and indivisible security in the common European space, which, in turn, will "help both settle conflicts and fight common threats."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia, Belarus, Serbia switch to active phase of Slavic Brotherhood international drills
2
OPCW may gain right to apportion blame for chemical attacks
3
Feline fortune-teller: Hermitage cat named among best oracles of FIFA World Cup
4
Russian, South Korean leaders sign joint statement after Moscow talks
5
Shipbuilders to deliver 2 noiseless submarines to Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020
6
Russian team gets slapped in the face at 2018 FIFA World Cup, says coach
7
Trump's national security adviser to discuss Russian-US relations in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT