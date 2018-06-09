Diplomat slams British officials for duping public with claims of no Russophobes in UK

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova believes British officials are cynically misleading their country’s population regarding relations towards Russia. She thus commented on remarks by British Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow who asserted there are no Russophobes in his country.

"The British ambassador to Russia said he does not know a single Russophobe in the UK," Zakharova wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

"That’s the answer to your numerous questions on "how can one mislead others so cynically?"

She also promised to comment on the issue in detail at an upcoming press briefing next week.

"Meanwhile, I can advise Mr. Bristow [to read] a book by Swiss journalist Guy Mettan titled 'The West and Russia. A Thousand Year War' with a telling subtitle: Why we love to hate Russia so much," Zakharova noted. "Britain is mentioned there too."