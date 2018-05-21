Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UK exploiting Skripal saga to foment Russophobic hysteria, says Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 21, 15:19 UTC+3

The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee’s report dubbed "Moscow's Gold: Russian Corruption in the UK" was published earlier on Monday

Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

SOCHI, May 21. /TASS/. Great Britain triggered the Russia-hating mania through the Skripal incident, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are witnessing Great Britain’s rather unprecedented Russia-hating mania, which manifests itself in various ways," he said, commenting on a report dubbed Moscow's Gold: Russian Corruption in the UK, issued by the British House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

Read also

Russian embassy regrets UK parliament being drawn into ‘Russophobic campaign’

"You can see for yourself that the tidal wave of hate against Russia does not stem from any events regarding Great Britain and its citizens, but it was triggered by a provocation staged by the UK - I mean the so called Skripal case," the Kremlin spokesman added.

The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee’s report dubbed "Moscow's Gold: Russian Corruption in the UK" was published on the British parliament’s website earlier on Monday. The document calls on the British government "to sanction more Kremlin-connected individuals."

"We therefore call on the Government to sanction more Kremlin-connected individuals, including by using the powers outlined in the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, once available, to sanction individuals responsible for gross human rights violations," the report reads.

Skripal incident

According to London, Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain and later swapped for Russian intelligence officers, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury on March 4. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a Novichok-class nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, London rushed to accuse Russia of being involved in the incident. Moscow rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations.

The British media initially reported that the Skripals were in critical condition and their odds of survival were minimal but both managed to recover. Yulia was discharged from the hospital in early April but her whereabouts have been unknown since then.

The Russian embassy in London many times requested the British authorities provide consular access to the Skripals who are both Russian citizens but all requests were rejected. "Considering all the facts, we now have more reasons to qualify this situation as an abduction of the two Russian nationals. We will continue to seek the truth and demand answers from the British side," Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko said in this regard.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Skripal poisoning case
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
2
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
3
Sweden retains champion’s title winning 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship
4
BRICS New Development Bank may finance two Sibur projects — Finance Ministry
5
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
6
Key facts about Russia’s heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov
7
US hiding thousands of terrorists in Syria from justice — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT