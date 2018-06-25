Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin takes public discussion of pension reform pragmatically, Kremlin notes

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 25, 13:49 UTC+3

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "people's interests are always above all" for Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin takes pragmatically the fluctuations in his rating caused by the news about the pension reform, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He was commenting on the data of the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that showed lower rating of the work of the government and the Russian president in June.

Peskov reiterated that Putin is currently "not taking part in expert discussions" the government is holding to make a final decision on the reform.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman admitted that the government initiative in this area is a very significant topic, therefore it is subject to "further scrutiny."

"Therefore, the public response in one way or another affects the volatility of the rating indicators, but you know that Putin is very pragmatic about this and for him the main thing is to continue working, to do his duties as head of state. In such cases he never looks back at his rating, people's interests are always above all for him," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
