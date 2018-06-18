Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin finds it too early to talk about Putin's position on pension reform

Society & Culture
June 18, 13:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman said that the Cabinet is still discussing this initiative and after that it will be considered by the parliament

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is too early to talk about the position of President Vladimir Putin on the pension reform, which is proposed by the government.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Peskov said that the Cabinet is still discussing this initiative and after that it will be considered by the parliament.

When asked if Putin can amend the relevant draft law or veto the document, if it is adopted, Peskov said:

Read also

Russian government submits a draft law on raising the retirement age to State Duma

"We’ll have to see the final shape of this [pension] reform, when it is implemented, so it is too early to address the president."

Peskov recalled that the Russian leader is not involved in the discussion of this issue. He reiterated that the Russian government is discussing the matter and later the retirement age will be discussed in the State Duma, lower house of parliamen.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the President’s administration is following the developments, but they do not directly participate in the work on the draft law.

"Neither the administration nor the president participate in this discussion," he said.

Earlier, the Russian government proposed to gradually raise the retirement age to 65 years for men and to 63 years for women. The relevant draft law was submitted to the State Duma.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: World Cup fever in Moscow, discord at G7 and Trump-Kim summit
10
This week in photos: Putin's Q&A session, Paris dines in white and Kaliningrad's square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US Republican Party senators to visit Russia
2
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
3
Cruise missile corvettes to join Russia’s Mediterranean taskforce
4
Kremlin comments on attempts to counter Nord Stream-2 implementation
5
US puts forward 47-point list of demands to Pyongyang — Japanese top diplomat
6
Press review: Putin, Trump set to meet in July and US, China back on trade war path
7
Iceland’s Gylfi Sigurdsson: Reaching 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Moscow ‘to be miracle’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT