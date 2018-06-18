Kremlin finds it too early to talk about Putin's position on pension reform

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is too early to talk about the position of President Vladimir Putin on the pension reform, which is proposed by the government.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Peskov said that the Cabinet is still discussing this initiative and after that it will be considered by the parliament.

When asked if Putin can amend the relevant draft law or veto the document, if it is adopted, Peskov said:

"We’ll have to see the final shape of this [pension] reform, when it is implemented, so it is too early to address the president."

Peskov recalled that the Russian leader is not involved in the discussion of this issue. He reiterated that the Russian government is discussing the matter and later the retirement age will be discussed in the State Duma, lower house of parliamen.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the President’s administration is following the developments, but they do not directly participate in the work on the draft law.

"Neither the administration nor the president participate in this discussion," he said.

Earlier, the Russian government proposed to gradually raise the retirement age to 65 years for men and to 63 years for women. The relevant draft law was submitted to the State Duma.