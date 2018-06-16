Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian government submits a draft law on raising the retirement age to State Duma

Business & Economy
June 16, 16:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Thursday, the Russian government approved a bill on gradual increase of the retirement age to 65 years for men and 63 years for women

Share
1 pages in this article
© Marat Abulhatin/Photo Service of the Russian State Duma/TASS

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Russian government has submitted a draft law on raising the retirement age to the State Duma, lower house of parliament, the government’s press service reported.

According to the report, the order to submit the bill to the State Duma was signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

On Thursday, the Russian government approved a bill on gradual increase of the retirement age to 65 years for men and 63 years for women.

Currently, the retirement age for men and women is 60 and 55 years, respectively. According to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the bill "proposes to introduce a sufficiently long transition period - to start from 2019 to gradually reach retirement age of 65 for men in 2028 and 63 years for women in 2034."

After the Government approval, the bill will be submitted to the State Duma for consideration.

Medvedev noted earlier that the current terms of retirement in Russia were set in the middle of last century and remained at the same level, despite growth of life expectancy and the changing conditions of life and work. "We have been preparing for raising the retirement age for a long time, and we have approached this just now because conditions have been created to solve the task of increasing life expectancy within the framework of the 80+ program," Medvedev said.

He noted that now people do not just live longer, but also stay active longer, adding that almost all countries have already raised the retirement age, including in the post-Soviet space.

According to Medvedev, increasing the retirement age does not affect the current pensioners, which includes around 46.5 million people. They will continue to receive all previously assigned retirement payments and social benefits according to the previously established regime.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Renowned Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky passes away
2
Yak-52 plane crashed in Russia’s Altai Territory, two people killed - source
3
Trump to meet with Putin in Europe in July - newspaper
4
Russian government submitted a draft law on VAT hike from 18% to 20% to the State Duma
5
Russian government submits a draft law on raising the retirement age to State Duma
6
Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia
7
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russian team’s victory in FIFA World Cup opening match
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT