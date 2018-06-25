Russia, Turkey to keep relations at high level after Erdogan’s re-election — senator

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The relations between Moscow and Ankara will remain at a high level after Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election as Turkey’s president, Head of the International Affairs Committee in the upper house of Russia’s parliament Konstantin Kosachyov said on Monday.

"I believe that hardly anything will change in the relations with Russia. In this regard, Erdogan is pursuing his own policy line that cannot be influenced either by Turkey’s NATO allies or internal forces. Today our relations are at a high level and, unless there are abrupt changes in the region, there are no causes for the deterioration on the bilateral track," Kosachyov wrote on his Facebook page.

Erdogan’s re-election also means the continuation of bilateral military and technical cooperation, the senior senator noted.

"In this area, the more criticism the Turkish president faces from Brussels, in particular, with regard to the purchase of Russian-made S-400 complexes, the more confidently he behaves. Erdogan has accused NATO of double standards because Greece as another NATO member state has Russian S-300 systems and no one has reproached it for that, and he continues following his policy line and has even proposed to Russia to arrange the joint production of S-500 systems," the senior Russian senator said.

In Kosachyov’s opinion, Russia and Turkey will also continue interaction in the war on terror, including in the trilateral Astana format jointly with Iran.

"And this is also extremely important, including for the Turkish leader who aspires for the leading positions in the region," the head of the International Affairs Committee of Russia’s Federation Council said.

Preliminary election results

Head of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council Sadi Guven said earlier on Monday that incumbent Turkish President Erdogan had secured an overwhelming majority of votes in the presidential election in the country.

"President Erdogan has secured an overwhelming majority of votes," he said thus actually recognizing the Turkish leader’s victory.

Guven added that no attempts have been made so far to challenge the results of the election. He also noted that the Justice and Development Party, the Republican People’s Party, the Nationalist Movement Party, the Good Party and the People’s Democratic Party had overcome the 10-percent threshold and would be represented in parliament.

Meanwhile, vote counting continues after the early presidential and parliamentary elections in the country. According to the Supreme Electoral Council, Erdogan has garnered 52.5% of the vote, while his key rival Muharrem Ince who represents Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party secured 30.7% of the vote.

For its part, the People’s Alliance formed by the ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party has secured most seats in national parliament with 53.6% of the vote with 99.9% of ballots processed. The opposition Republican People’s Party garnered 22.7% of the vote, the People’s Democratic Party - 11.5% and Good Party - 10.1%. The remaining political associations did not overcome the 10-percent threshold.