Putin congratulates Armenia’s president on his jubilee

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 23, 18:15 UTC+3 YEREVAN

Armen Sarkissian, 65, was elected Armenia’s President on March 2, 2018

YEREVAN, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian on his 65th birthday. According to the Armenian president’s press service, Vladimir Putin wished him "good health, prosperity and every success with his work."

"Russia highly appreciates your efforts aimed at fostering friendly and allied relations between our two countries and further developing mutually beneficial integration processes in the Eurasian space," the Russian president’s message runs.

Sarkissian, 65, was elected Armenia’s President on March 2, 2018. He is the first Armenian president elected by the parliament as part of the constitutional reform, according to which the country’s prime minister has all major executive power levers. Prior to his election, Sarkissian served as Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK.

Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
