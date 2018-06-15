Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian diplomat says some countries softening stance on Assad’s resignation

June 15, 13:34 UTC+3

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman comments on the situation in Syria

© SANA via AP

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Some countries that earlier demanded that Bashar al-Assad step down as Syria’s President are softening their position, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Political efforts are underway to set up a UN-backed constitutional committee and launch work on Syria’s Constitution in accordance with the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and taking into account the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi," the diplomat stated.

"The Syrian government’s military accomplishments in the war on terror and efforts to promote the political settlement of the Syrian crisis have prompted the external forces involved in it to think about choosing their line for the future," Zakharova said. "We have been receiving signals on softening stances by a number of countries, which earlier demanded Assad’s resignation and regime change in Syria."

According to Zakharova, illegitimate military presence in Syria continues. "Attempts to set up parallel government agencies in the areas controlled by external forces continue," she noted. "The US-led coalition tends to divide terrorists into ‘bad’ and ‘not very bad’ ones. This approach is not conducive to finding a political solution and stabilization, pose a threat to Syria’s territorial integrity and preserve the potential for conflict."

She pointed to the need for making progress to achieve a sustainable political settlement in Syria, adding that "stagnation in that process is very dangerous." "Stagnation can nullify the considerable accomplishments in the fight against terrorists over the past few months," she said. "This cannot be allowed to happen.".

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
