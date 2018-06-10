Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Assad believes West’s arrogance makes dialogue impossible - Russian lawmaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 14:07 UTC+3

According to Dmitry Sablin, Assad also said that liberating Damascus suburbs from terrorists without Russia would have been impossible

Bashar al-Assad

Bashar al-Assad

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said at a meeting with Russian lawmakers that the West’s arrogance makes dialogue impossible, State Duma (lower house of parliament) member Dmitry Sablin, who heads the Russian delegation, told reporters on the phone.

Assad pointed out that he had lived in the West for two years when he was young, worked at a hospital and could see what life was like there. "We try to build dialogue and understand others. For them, their customs are the right ones, while all others are wrong. The West is arrogant and has a narrow view of the world, and such approach makes dialogue impossible," Sablin said citing Assad.

According to the Russian lawmaker, the Syrian president called for boosting political and cultural ties with Russia. "We don’t have enough information about each other’s countries. We need dialogue, particularly between young people," Assad said, as cited by Sablin.

The Syrian president also pointed out that for the previous 20 years, many young Syrians had remained under the Western influence and often times knew about the United States more than they knew about their own country.

Bashar al-Assad said that it would have been impossible to liberate Damascus suburbs from terrorists without Russia’s assistance, Dmitry Sablin told.

According to Sablin, when he congratulated the Syrian president on the liberation of Damascus suburbs, Assad replied that it would have been impossible without Russia’s assistance.

