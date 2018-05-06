Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

France no longer insists on Assad’s resignation - ambassador to Russia

World
May 06, 22:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

She stressed that Syria’s future is a matter of dialogue between the country’s political forces.

Share
1 pages in this article
French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann

French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann

© Misha Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Paris no longer insists on resignation of Syrian President Bashar Assad as a precondition for settling the conflict in that country, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said in an interview with the Kommersant daily posted on its website on Sunday.

"We will not decide for the Syrian people but Bashar Assad’s unconditioned resignation is out of the question," she said, adding however that France is against the situation when control over territories liberated from terrorists and opposition militants is simply taken by Damascus.

She stressed that Syria’s future is a matter of dialogue between the country’s political forces. "The idea that was worded at the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and approved by the United Nations envoy for Syria provided for the establishment of a constitutional committee that would tackle issues of Syria’s new constitution," she said. "But I think the Syrian regime in not doing it so far."

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 that was supported by all members of the Security Council, including France, has it that the conflict in Syria is to be settled on the basis of dialogue between all political forces in that country. The resolution sets the timeframes for presidential and parliamentary elections after an accord is reached. It says nothing about the future of concrete persons, including President Bashar Assad.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Bashar Assad
Countries
Syria France
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
9
It's a boy! Britain welcomes new prince
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Olympic figure skating medalist's coach says learned about her quitting from media
2
Ten MIG-31 fighter jets fitted with Kinzhal air-launched missiles on test combat duty
3
Putin thanks Russian government, notes Medvedev’s merits
4
Russian pilot jailed in US put into solitary confinement, says his wife
5
Russian Olympic silver medalist in figure skating breaks up cooperation with her coach
6
Israeli prime minister confirms he will attend Moscow’s Victory Day Parade
7
Court rejects US Special Counsel Mueller’s motion to postpone hearing on Russia’s case
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT