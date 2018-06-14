Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin confirms he invites Kim Jong Un to visit Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 16:10 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Lavrov invites Kim Jong-un to visit Russia

MOSCOW, June 14./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that he invites North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia. According to the president, it could be a separate meeting or a meeting timed to the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September.

"I want to confirm and want to extend our invitation to the leader of North Korea, Comrade Kim Jong Un, to pay a visit to Russia," Putin said as he met with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly (legislature) of North Korea Kim Yong-nam. "Alternatively, this could be done within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September of this year. It can also be arranged separately," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Kim Jong-un Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russian team’s victory in FIFA World Cup opening match
2
Russia to use advanced military hardware for first time in Slavic Brotherhood drills
3
Turkey in talks with Russia on other technical issues in addition to S-400 systems
4
Putin confirms he invites Kim Jong Un to visit Russia
5
Putin hails outcome of Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader
6
Russia’s Match TV to provide full live coverage of 2018 Olympic Games
7
Russian government approves bill to raise retirement age
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT