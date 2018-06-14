Russia to comply with Iranian nuclear deal terms — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia will remain compliant with its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program, including the project for the production of stable isotopes at the Fordow enrichment plant, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told a conference timed for the 50th anniversary of the nuclear weapons non-proliferation treaty.

"The point at issue is preserving the JCPOA in the narrower format incorporating China, the European troika (Britain, Germany and France), Russia, and Iran. We are determined to stand by our JCPOA commitments, including further implementation of the project for launching the production of stable isotopes at the Fordow facility," Ryabkov said.

He described the United States’ pullout from the nuclear deal as a serious challenge to the NPT.

"The JCPOA measures, including verification and control, as well as information exchange mechanisms, are unprecedented and establish the most reliable guarantees Tehran’s nuclear program will remain exclusively peaceful," Ryabkov said.