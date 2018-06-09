Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin underlines strategic partnership between Russia, Tajikistan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 09, 10:44 UTC+3 QINGDAO

Tajikistan’s president noted that he would like to discuss regional security issues with Putin, including the situation at the Tajik-Afghan border

Share
1 pages in this article

QINGDAO, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon plan to discuss regional security issues and the situation around the Tajik-Afghan border.

"We have a lot of issues related to maintaining security, I mean the difficult situation along your southern borders, in Afghanistan. We will talk about all that today," Putin said at a meeting with Rahmon.

The Russian leader also noted that the two leaders will have also have an opportunity to discuss various issues at the CIS summit in Dushanbe scheduled for September. "We will have an opportunity to see each other again in Dushanbe in September. I am glad to meet you today and to have an opportunity to continue our work in the future," Putin said.

Read also

Russia vows to continue assisting Tajikistan in upgrading its armed forces

For his part, Tajikistan’s president noted that he would like to discuss regional security issues with Putin, including the situation at the Tajik-Afghan border.

Putin stressed that Russia and Tajikistan are developing their strategic partnership. Russia continues to be the main trading and economic partner of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member-states followed by Kazakhstan and China. "The trade turnover grew more than 18% in the first quarter of this year, so vigorous efforts are underway," the Russian president said. According to Putin, Russian companies have invested nearly $2bln in Tajikistan’s economy. "We are modernizing the armed forces and train military personnel. As many as 500 military servicemen from your country are being trained at the Russian Defense Ministry’s institutions of higher learning," the head of state said.

Rahmon noted that this is the two leaders’ first meeting since Putin’s re-election. "I am glad to have another meeting with you," he said, adding that he would like to discuss certain aspects of strategic partnership between the two countries with the Russian president.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin presents Xi with Russian steam bath house made of Siberian cedar logs
2
Kremlin: Vienna one of cities considered as Putin-Trump meeting venue
3
Rouhani grateful to Putin for supporting Iran’s accession to Shanghai security bloc
4
Hermitage oracle cat to predict outcome of Russia-Saudi Arabia World Cup opener
5
Putin hails Russia-Iran cooperation in settling Syrian conflict
6
National teams arrive in Russia ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Philippines
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT