MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described ethnic Ukrainians and Russians as "practically one people," which has a common past and future.

"I have always regarded Ukraine as a fraternal country and consider Ukrainians and Russians to be essentially one people. We have a common past, and I am sure that, despite any tragedies today, we have a common future," Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session.