Direct Line with Vladimir Putin: President’s annual Q&A session

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nationwide audience during his annual Direct Line question and answer session, during the course of which he regularly manages to answer a multitude of questions flooding in by telephone, text, email, social media, or live via television studios.

On Russia's economy

President Putin believes that Russia is moving towards what he described a "stable white zone."

"If we are to apply such categories as white, black and grey to see what zone we are in at the moment, we are moving towards the stable white zone," Putin said.

The president has also guaranteed the growth of Russia's economy in the short term.

As an example he mentioned the snowy expanses of the Arctic and the Antarctic, where "certain grey and black spots" could be found, too.

"We have it the same way. But in general we are moving in the absolutely correct direction," Putin said.

The president has also guaranteed the growth of Russia's economy in the short term. "Everything says that in the short term the growth is guaranteed," the head of the state said.

According to the president, Russia has reached a sustainable economic growth trajectory and an all-time low inflation.

"We have reached a sustainable economic growth trajectory. Indeed, it is rather modest, but it is not a decline, but growth - of 1.5% last year, industry is rising by 1%, agriculture is demonstrating a stable growth, which has turned into a sustainable trend," he said.

According to Putin, the current all-time low level of inflation is a strong factor driving economic growth. He also mentioned accelerated growth of direct investments in the Russian economy, which rose by 4.4% last year.

"We have reached a sustainable economic growth trajectory. Indeed, it is rather modest, but it is not a decline, but growth - of 1.5% last year, industry is rising by 1%, agriculture is demonstrating a stable growth, which has turned into a sustainable trend," he said.

Moreover, the maneuvers in budget-related activities will be aimed at reduction of poverty in the country.

The ministers should be personally responsible for the implementation of economic plans, Vladimir Putin said, when answering a question about the new Russian government and its plans.

"It was necessary to keep [in the government] those who prepared decisions on our country’s breakthrough development to personalize responsibility for what had been done to date and what is being mapped out in the near future," the Russian president pointed out.

On gasoline price hikes

The situation on the national fuel market is not acceptable and the Russian government has already made a series of decisions designed to limit the rallying gasoline prices, President Putin said.

"The government has already made a number of decisions exactly called to solve this task [rising gasoline prices - TASS]. I agree current developments are unacceptable. This is not proper. However, it should be recognized that this is a result of incorrect, putting it mildly, regulation introduced recently in the sphere of energy, the sphere of energy resources," Putin noted.

Inaccurate regulation in the sector and revision of tax measures for budget replenishment led to stimulation of crude oil exports, Putin said.

"They [oil companies - TASS] are estimating shortfalls in profits for the volume of oil they direct to refineries, which, as they believe, could be sold on the international market and have greater revenues. The government has already made a number of decisions in this regard, just recently. By the way, in the dialog with our leading oil and gas companies," the head of state added.

On the new government

The Russian leader also explained why a decision had been made against making radical changes in the Russian government.

"The development plan, about the need for the implementation of which we have been speaking in the past few years, was prepared by the previous government in the course of at least the last 18 months," Putin stressed.

"And I know perfectly well that if we had renewed the government by 100% and brought in absolutely new people, even very knowledgeable and very-skilled persons, it would have taken at least two years to formulate either already existing tasks or new ones," the Russian president said.

"We would have lost at least two years," Putin noted. "But we do not have these two years," Putin stressed.

The Russian president said that this was the reason why he had made a decision to considerably renew the Cabinet with persons who are "newcomers but who are well-prepared and who have proven their efficiency in high-profile, responsible posts."

"I think we have an optimal government today," the Russian leader stressed.

The Russian president said he was familiar with discussions on the new government’s composition.

"I had no doubts that they would emerge and it is good that discussions arise in our country on almost every issue, on any administrative decisions and on decisions in the economic and social spheres," Putin said.

On sports and the World Cup

The Russian leader said he hoped for a feasible approach regarding the use of football infrastructure, that should remain in the country after the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer, and all football facilities would be recoupable and operational.

Russia has succeeded in ensuring the year-round use of the infrastructure facilities built for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, the president reminded.

"Unlike many countries, we have managed to solve this task. Both Sochi clusters are actively used, which is a clear success," he said in response to a remark made by State Duma member, renowned football coach Valery Gazzaev who had called for ensuring the full use of the FIFA World Cup infrastructure after the tournament was over.

The Sochi Olympic and Paralympic Games in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi took place in February and March 2014. The Fisht Olympic Stadium was revamped later and will now host FIFA World Cup matches.

Putin also believes that the Russian football squad will show its utmost at 2018 FIFA World Cup:

"I hope that our team will soar to success displaying its utmost," Putin said.

Putin's annual Q&A marathons

Vladimir Putin has answered questions 11 times as President and four times as Prime Minister.

Past experience shows that the Russian public is primarily concerned with social and economic problems - construction projects, transportation, telecommunications, jobs and wages, the environment, the use of natural resources, housing, healthcare, and education. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says the President traditionally gets "a lot of stories from his daily routine, with people asking for his personal assistance."

The scope of questions sent via the moskva-putinu.ru website covers prices for gasoline and airfares, mortgage loan rates, and reforming the national pension system. Some are asking if Putin will hold a summit with Donald Trump or what his personal forecast is on how Team Russia will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2018.

The first Direct Line question and answer session was broadcasted on December 24, 2001. Subsequently, it turned into annual event with the exception of 2004 and 2012. In 2017, Putin answered questions from nationwide audiences on June 15.

The Direct Line in 2013 set a record proving to be the longest one, lasting for 4 hours 47 minutes. Over the past four years, these Q&A sessions have lasted from 3 hours 40 minutes to 3 hours 57 minutes.