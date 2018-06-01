Russian diplomat visits pilot Yaroshenko in US jail

NEW YORK, June 1. /TASS/. A staff member of the Russian embassy in the US has visited Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving out a 20-year prison term at the Fort Dix federal prison, New Jersey, the embassy said in a statement on Friday.

"The Russian did not complain about his health but being held in a solitary confinement for more than a month cannot but affect his condition," the statement reads. "It is still unclear when he could be removed from the solitary confinement or transferred to a prison with better conditions. We call on the US authorities to promptly resolve these issues," the embassy added.

At the same time, the embassy said that Russian diplomats would "continue to provide assistance to Konstantin Yaroshenko, wrongfully convicted in the United States."

Yaroshenko’s case

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010, and was later secretly transferred to the United States. In April 2011, a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to smuggle a major drug shipment into the US, and sentenced him to 20 years behind bars. However, Yaroshenko pleaded not guilty, saying his arrest was a provocation and the case was fabricated.

Moscow has many times requested that Washington extradite the pilot to Russia.