Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia cautions US, North Korea against deliberately pushing unrealistic demands

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 01, 16:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier this week, Donald Trump said that the US was still planning to hold the first ever summit with North Korea in Singapore on June 12

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Moscow urges Washington and Pyongyang not to intentionally advance unrealistic demands in their dialogue, Artyom Kozhin, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department said on Friday.

"It is clear that the process of rapprochement between the US and the DPRK and their abandonment of hostility and mistrust in relations, without which any lasting agreements are impossible, will take a long time and will necessitate well-calibrated moves to meet each other halfway," said the senior diplomat.

More news on
TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Kim Jong-un receives Russia's top diplomat in Pyongyang

No solution to Korean Peninsula’s nuclear issue unless sanctions are lifted — Lavrov

Lavrov expects visit to Pyongyang to help understand North Korea’s position

"That is why we are calling on (the US and North Korea) to refrain from inflated expectations, and ask them not to knowingly advance unfeasible demands that may derail the process of negotiations," the diplomat stated.

He also was perplexed by an appeal to Russia from a US Department of State representative to cooperate with Washington on the Korean peninsula issue instead of acting against the US on that threat. "If this remark indeed reflects the position of the US Foreign Service, this can only raise eyebrows," Kozhin said.

He reiterated that during Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s trip to Pyongyang on May 31 and talks there, the Russian side "publicly expressed support for efforts by Pyongyang and Washington to normalize bilateral relations and hope for the success of a North Korea-US summit". "Moreover, the roadmap for the Korean settlement, shaped by Russia and China, points to a need to establish a direct US-North Korean dialogue," the diplomat stressed.

"We would like to hope that common sense will prevail in Washington and in practice it will engage in the pursuit for compromise solutions aimed at having a lasting peace in Northeast Asia, instead of ‘chasing ghosts’ where there are none," the diplomat stressed.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said that the US was still planning to hold the first ever summit with North Korea in Singapore on June 12, despite the letter he had sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying he was pulling out of the summit because of Pyongyang’s hostile rhetoric.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin hails Russia-OPEC cooperation
2
Kiev may be held accountable for MH17 incident — Dutch foreign minister
3
Cutting-edge missile corvette joins Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
4
Kim Jong-un: North Korea highly values Russia's course for opposing US dominance
5
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
6
Kremlin slams mass media reports about existence of 'private Putin fund' as 'red herring'
7
Russian boxer Povetkin hopes for WBA belt bout against UK’s Joshua this fall
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT