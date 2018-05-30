Moscow convinced Kiev will whip up provocation of Babchenko’s staged murder

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) will carry on with the anti-Russian provocation related to a fake attack on journalist Arkady Babchenko so as to whip up accusations against Moscow, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a commentary released on Wednesday.

"The actions apparently designed for a certain propagandistic effect have directly ended up in the entire world to be hoodwinked after it had responded lively to news from Ukraine on a journalist’s killing," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"At present, true motives behind this performance are starting to be disclosed since undoubtedly, it is another anti-Russian provocation."

"The SBU’s future actions are understandable," the ministry added.

"They will naturally keep fanning the provocation."

Moscow hopes foreign partners and international institutes will draw appropriate conclusions from the situation around the simulated assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko.

"We state that the problem of life and death in Ukraine and the trust that the international community vests in its policy are little more than small change for the Kiev regime, which is fanning the anti-Russian hysteria," the statement said. "We're confident our foreign partners and the relevant international agencies will draw correct conclusions from the whole situation."