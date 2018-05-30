Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow convinced Kiev will whip up provocation of Babchenko’s staged murder

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 20:58 UTC+3

Moscow also hopes foreign partners and international institutes will draw conclusions from the situation

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) will carry on with the anti-Russian provocation related to a fake attack on journalist Arkady Babchenko so as to whip up accusations against Moscow, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a commentary released on Wednesday.

Read also
Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service (left)

Ukraine’s SBU claims special-op stunt foiled attempt on ‘murdered’ reporter’s life

"The actions apparently designed for a certain propagandistic effect have directly ended up in the entire world to be hoodwinked after it had responded lively to news from Ukraine on a journalist’s killing," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"At present, true motives behind this performance are starting to be disclosed since undoubtedly, it is another anti-Russian provocation."

"The SBU’s future actions are understandable," the ministry added.

"They will naturally keep fanning the provocation."

Moscow hopes foreign partners and international institutes will draw appropriate conclusions from the situation around the simulated assassination of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko. 

"We state that the problem of life and death in Ukraine and the trust that the international community vests in its policy are little more than small change for the Kiev regime, which is fanning the anti-Russian hysteria," the statement said. "We're confident our foreign partners and the relevant international agencies will draw correct conclusions from the whole situation."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia ready for compromises on Ukrainian settlement, Lavrov says
2
West’s aggressive rhetoric against Russia shapes new generation’s views — diplomat
3
Putin marks opportunities for development of Russian-Bulgarian cooperation on gas transit
4
Ukraine’s SBU claims special-op stunt foiled attempt on ‘murdered’ reporter’s life
5
Russia and China agree to boost military cooperation
6
Lavrov: Pullback of non-Syrian forces from border with Israel must be fast
7
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT