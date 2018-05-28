PM Medvedev to visit Tajikistan, take part in CIS Heads of Government Council’s meeting

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will make an official visit to Tajikistan on May 31 - June 1 and take part in a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of Government Council, the Russian cabinet said in a statement published on its website on Monday.

"The Russian prime minister will make an official visit to Tajikistan on May 31 - June 1, 2018," the statement reads. "He will hold meetings with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, focusing on cooperation in trade, economy, investment, the energy industry, transport, agriculture, migration and humanitarian issues," the cabinet added.

Several bilateral documents are planned to be signed during the talks. The Russian government added that Medvedev would also participate in a meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council, set to be held in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on June 1. The meeting’s participants are expected to exchange views on the current state of economic cooperation between CIS countries and prospects for its development. They will also discuss the course of talks on the draft agreement on free trade in services, innovative cooperation, the development of the intellectual property market and interaction in the customs field.

"While in Dushanbe, the Russian prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from CIS member states," the cabinet’s statement adds.