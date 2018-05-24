Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Macron begin talks on SPIEF-2018 sidelines

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 24, 17:39 UTC+3 STRELNA

The leaders are expected to discuss the situation around Iran’s nuclear deal, Syria and Ukraine

French president Emmanuel Macron

French president Emmanuel Macron

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

STRELNA, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian and French presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, have gone into talks on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The French leader arrived at Konstantinovsky Palace together with his wife Brigitte Macron. Putin welcomed the guests at the entrance, shaking hands with his counterpart and giving a bouquet of flowers to his wife.

They took a short walk on an open terrace with a view of the park and the Gulf of Finland, and posed for a photo. Then Brigitte Macron left the palace, while the presidents started bilateral talks.

A ceremony to sign joint documents and a news conference are planned after the talks. The Russian and French leaders meet just a few days after Putin met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. According to president’s Aide Yuri Ushakov, the agenda for talks with Macron will have a lot in common with that at the talks with Angela Merkel.

The leaders will discuss the situation around Iran’s nuclear deal, Syria and Ukraine. Much attention will also be paid to bilateral agenda, Ushakov said. He did not rule out that Putin and Macron may discuss participation of France’s oil and gas company Total in liquefied natural gas project called Arctic LNG 2.

