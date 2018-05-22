Kremlin unveils agenda for Putin-Macron summit

SOCHI, May 22. /TASS/. The forthcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will not be confined to the Iranian problem, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to speculations by some experts the Iranian theme will be central to the Putin-Macron meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Iran cannot be the focus of attention at such negotiations. There will be bilateral relations and other international problems on the agenda. Reducing the range of questions to be discussed to just one theme would be wrong," he said.

At the same time he remarked that Moscow and the leaders of European countries, including France and Germany "share the understanding of the need for joint work to minimize the negative effects Washington’s pullout from the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action (JCPOA) has entailed."

Macron’s visit to Russia

Macron will pay a two-day official visit to St. Petersburg on May 24-25 at the invitation of the Russian president and attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as an honorary guest. The Kremlin’s press-service earlier said that the summit talks will be devoted to bilateral cooperation and crucial international and regional issues, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program, the Syrian settlement and the intra-Ukrainian crisis.