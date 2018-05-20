Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Macron seeks to give impetus to bilateral ties during visit to Russia

World
May 20, 10:30 UTC+3 PARIS

A spokesman for the Elysee Palace also noted that it is unlikely that the sides will make serious progress on the challenging issues

Share
1 pages in this article
French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron

© REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

PARIS, May 20. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron plans to give impetus to bilateral relations during his upcoming visit to Russia, a spokesman for the Elysee Palace told the Journal du Dimanche weekly newspaper.

The article was published in the run-up to Macron’s visit to Russia scheduled for May 24-25 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The spokesman stressed that "dialogue with Russia is maintained and continues," despite the differences in positions on the Syrian and Ukrainian crises, and also the case of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, who was allegedly poisoned in Britain.

Read also
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, May 29, 2017

Putin, Macron to discuss Iran deal, Syria and Ukraine — Kremlin

"The two countries will have to do a lot to build [their ties] but there should be an unbiased approach to this, with open eyes," the spokesman said, noting that it is unlikely that the sides will make serious progress on the challenging issues.

According to the newspaper, "the dialogue between the two leaders during the visit will be resolute, but specific in form." President Macron plans to give a new impetus to bilateral relations, but "will adhere to the European Union’s framework" following Crimea’s reunification with Russia, the spokesman noted. Macron seeks to hold dialogue with the Russian president "without any naivety."

The French president has been thoroughly preparing for his visit to Russia, the newspaper said. On Friday, he held a meeting in the Elysee Palace with historian and expert on Russia Antoine Arjakovsky. He also spoke to philosopher Michel Eltchaninoff, the author of the book "Inside the Mind of Vladimir Putin," which has become very popular in France and other countries, and translated into a dozen of languages.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin Emmanuel Macron
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
2
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
3
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
4
Rosneft will make final decision on investments in two deposits in Venezuela in 2020
5
Russia to build 6 more Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered submarines — source
6
Russia’s FSB shuts down extremist group in Crimea
7
Ukraine benefits from destabilizing Crimea, says Crimean leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT