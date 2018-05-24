Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia won’t respond to Ukraine’s ban on media with tit-for-tat measures — MP

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 24, 14:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to an MP, Kiev’s decision to ban RIA Novosti and RT is not linked to the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine’s chief editor Kirill Vyshinsky

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Moscow won’t impose tit-for-tat measures over Ukraine’s step to ban some Russian media outlets, Chairman of the State Duma Committee for Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Leonid Levin told TASS.

Commenting on the decision of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council to blacklist a number of Russian websites, including sputniknews.com and ria.ru, Levin said: "I would like to note that our country bans Nazi and extremist resources, but there haven’t been any cases of shutting down official Ukrainian news websites and we don’t want to set these precedents."

Read also

Ukraine blocks access to websites of leading Russian TV channels

"I believe we should avoid escalating the madness pursued by the Ukrainian side," he said.

According to Levin, Kiev’s decision to ban RIA Novosti and RT is not linked to the case of RIA Novosti Ukraine’s chief editor Kirill Vyshinsky. "It looks like that this is the continuation of the current Ukrainian political line to fight dissidence, where the accusations against the journalist are used as a pretext," he said.

On May 17, Vyshinsky was charged with high treason and arrested for two months by the Kherson City Court. If found guilty, he may face up to 15 years in prison.

The lawmaker noted that even Russian social networks are banned in Ukraine. "The position of Ukraine’s authorities towards mass media and other information resources is sliding into a well-known saying that "there can be only two opinions - mine and a wrong one," Levin said.

Ukraine’s blacklists Russian websites

Kiev included the Rossiya Segodnya media outlet and the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency in a renewed sanctions blacklist published on Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s website on Thursday.

Ukrainian Internet providers have been ordered to block access to the following websites: россиясегодня.рф, sputniknews.com, ria.ru, rsport.ria.ru, 1prime.ru, realty.ria.ru and rian.com.ua.

Read also

Kiev publishes sanctions list synchronized with US Department of the Treasury

Poroshenko’s decree stipulates "blocking these agencies’ assets, limiting or halting the provision of telecommunication services to them and their use of public telecommunications networks, while Internet providers are to block access to their Web resources."

Besides, Ukraine’s Internet providers have been ordered to ban other Russian resources and their subdomains: rtr-planeta.com, russia.tv, vesti.ru, tvkultura.ru, digitalrussia.tv, 1tv.com, domkino.tv, domkino-premium.tv, muz1.tv, vremya.tv, telecafe.ru, bober-tv.ru, kanal-o.ru, poehali.tv, katyusha.tv, karusel-tv.ru, vgtrk.com, mobile.vgtrk.com, i-mult.tlum.ru, multvkino.tlum.ru, 100kwt.com.

