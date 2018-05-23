Putin and Macron to discuss Iran, Ukraine, Syria during SPIEF

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia and France will sign several documents on cooperation after the negotiations between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, which will be held on May 24-25 in St. Petersburg. The leaders will discuss the settlement of issues related to the Iranian nuclear program, Ukraine and Syria.

According to Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov, the leaders plan to "sign several inter-ministerial and commercial documents." He did not say which documents, as "the list is currently a work in progress."

Ushakov stated that during the negotiations, Putin and Macron "plan to exchange opinions on current international and regional issues, including the situation in South-Eastern Ukraine, ways to resolve the crises in Syria and Lebanon, and problems related to the Middle East peace process."

"(The leaders) plan to discuss the prospects of maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on regulating the Iranian nuclear program after the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement," Ushakov stressed.

The Kremlin aide reiterated that Macron would come to Russia on his first official visit as France's president. However, it will be his third meeting with Putin. He added that the heads of state "have established good rapport; they often talk on the phone. In the last year, there have been 11 phone calls.".