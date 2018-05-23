Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov to take part in meeting of BRICS foreign ministers on June 4

May 23, 14:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS member states on June 4

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) on June 4, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday.

"On June 4, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS member states in Pretoria," she said. "The BRICS Council of Foreign Ministers will focus on a variety of major problems, support for international peace and stability in global economy and cooperation and coordination of approaches of the association’s member states in the difficult conditions of global political turbulence. The ministers will thoroughly discuss their positions on the situation in flashpoints and common tasks in countering new challenges and threats."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov earlier said that during the Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs the ministers plan to discuss major issues on the international agenda. He noted that this year South Africa, that chairs the organization, plans to add a meeting of the press secretaries of the BRICS foreign ministries to the already launched formats of cooperation (meetings of deputy foreign ministers on the Middle East and North Africa issues, consultations on foreign policy planning, peacemaking operations and contacts between heads of legal departments), and that Russia supports this initiative.

