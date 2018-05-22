Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin calls on CIS security and intelligence agencies to boost their efficiency

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 18:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin has sent a greeting message to the participants in the 15th meeting of security and intelligence chiefs from member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a greeting message to the participants in the 15th meeting of security and intelligence chiefs from member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Russian Security Council chief focuses on joint anti-terror measures at Beijing summit

"The current situation in the world requires new, efficient ways of reacting to the present-day challenges," Putin stressed, adding that among the most serious challenges are terrorism, merger of radical groups with transnational organized crime, illegal migration, drug trafficking and environmental risks," the Kremlin website cites Putin’s message.

"In this situation, the CIS nations are facing common tasks to ensure national security, defend sovereignty and state system, rights and interests of their citizens. Security and intelligence agencies are called to play a decisive role in that. For these ends, they are required to demonstrate more efficient work in all spheres of their activities," the message says.

According to the Russian leader, over the period of its existence, the meeting has proved its worth as an "efficient consultative body providing optimal possibilities for the discussion of the most serious professional problems and planning joint actions in the interests of the CIS member states."

Set up in 1991, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional interstate organization incorporating 11 former Soviet Republics. Its key goals include cooperation in the political, economic, social, cultural and other areas, establishment of a common economic space, advocacy of human rights and freedoms, ensuring peace and security, combatting organized crime, and cooperation in the area of defense policy and protection of outer borders.

