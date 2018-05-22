Russian Security Council chief focuses on joint anti-terror measures at Beijing summit

BEIJING, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Chinese Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi discussed joint counter-terrorism measures, as well as international and regional security issues.

"It is important that this meeting allows us to exchange opinions on pressing matters and to discuss focal points on the agenda in the sphere of international and regional security," Patrushev said during the meeting. The conference’s participants also shared opinions on cooperation in the sphere of law enforcement, social, state and political security. They also hashed over joint counter-terrorism measures.

The parties agreed to step up information exchange in order to provide security for mass events held in Russia and China in 2018-2019. They stressed the importance of bringing stability to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) space. Patrushev and Kezhi noted the high level of cooperation between Russia and China and talked about providing security for joint economic projects currently underway, including those in the energy sphere.

The Russian and Chinese security chiefs held bilateral negotiations on the sidelines of the 13th annual meeting of the SCO states’ Security Council secretaries. Representatives from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in the event.