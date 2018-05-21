Putin, India’s PM take a boat ride in Sochi

SOCHI, May 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have arrived at the educational center for gifted children Sirius after taking a boat ride following talks in Sochi on Monday.

The Russian-Indian negotiations in Putin’s Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort continued more than three hours. After the official part, the two leaders continued informal talks. Putin invited the Indian guest for a boat ride.

Boat ride on the Black Sea! PM @narendramodi and Russian President #Putin had plenty to discuss as they sail together from Bocharev Creek to Olympic Park in #Sochi. @IndEmbMoscow pic.twitter.com/20bPWGzBip — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) 21 May 2018

The Chaika ship with the two leaders on board left the sea port of Sochi. During the sea trip, they spoke English without needing an interpreter. The leaders continued negotiations at lunch, going out on the deck from time to time to breathe in the fresh sea air and marvel at the coastal line of Sochi that had been refurbished before the Winter Olympic Games it hosted in 2014.

Right upon their arrival at a coastal cluster in the Imereti Lowlands, Putin and Modi headed to the Sirius educational center, where they will take part in a ceremony winding up the May educational program and will briefly speak with the children.