Russian president, Indian PM to discuss military-technical cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 21, 15:34 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Kremlin reports President Vladimir Putin will discuss Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sochi

SOCHI, May 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It can be supposed that the military-technical cooperation issue will be discussed [at the meeting between Putin and Modi,]" he noted.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the meeting itself still continues. In particular, the leaders will talk face to face. They earlier held closed negotiations.

