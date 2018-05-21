Russia, India strongly oppose attempts to politicize OPCW’s work — Lavrov

SOCHI, May 21. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi will strongly oppose attempts to politicize the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"There was a discussion of various areas of our specific cooperation at the regional and global level," he said, adding that Russia and India had confirmed they "will strongly oppose attempts to politicize the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," Lavrov added.

The Russian top diplomat pointed out that "we have seen" such attempts "recently." In his view, the Monday talks were very intense. "I am confident that the ongoing informal contacts between the leaders of Russia and India will be useful and will help define the further guidelines for our development and strategic partnership," he concluded.