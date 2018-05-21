Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, India strongly oppose attempts to politicize OPCW’s work — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 21, 16:29 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Russian top diplomat says Moscow and New Delhi will strongly oppose attempts to politicize the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Putin hails high level of strategic partnership with India

SOCHI, May 21. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi will strongly oppose attempts to politicize the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"There was a discussion of various areas of our specific cooperation at the regional and global level," he said, adding that Russia and India had confirmed they "will strongly oppose attempts to politicize the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," Lavrov added.

The Russian top diplomat pointed out that "we have seen" such attempts "recently." In his view, the Monday talks were very intense. "I am confident that the ongoing informal contacts between the leaders of Russia and India will be useful and will help define the further guidelines for our development and strategic partnership," he concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
2
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
3
Sweden retains champion’s title winning 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship
4
BRICS New Development Bank may finance two Sibur projects — Finance Ministry
5
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
6
Key facts about Russia’s heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov
7
US hiding thousands of terrorists in Syria from justice — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT