MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded on Saturday near the Kuril Islands, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

According to the Center, the source of the elements lied at a depth of 10 km. The tremors were recorded 149 km south of the city of Severo-Kurilsk (population of around 2,500 inhabitants).

There was no information about the victims, the destruction or the threat of a tsunami.