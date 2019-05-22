Two Russian tourists in serious condition after bus crash in Italy

ROME, May 22. /TASS/. Two Russian tourists, who were heavily injured in a bus accident in Italy’s region of Tuscany, are in hospital in serious state, another Russian national’s condition is considered as satisfactory, Russia’s embassy to Italy told TASS on Wednesday.

"Overall, 19 Russians were injured in the accident. Of those, 16 will be soon discharged. Two are in serious condition and another one is in satisfactory state," the embassy said.

Russian diplomats have already arrived at hospitals, where the injured tourists are receiving treatment, to provide them with any necessary assistance.

A spokesperson for Siena’s Prefecture told TASS on Wednesday, 55 people were on the bus. Among them were citizens of Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Romania, Ukraine and Israel, said the agency under the Interior Ministry.

One Russian national - a female guide accompanying the group on its excursion to Siena - was killed in the crash. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning on the Siena-Florence highway near the city of Monteriggioni. The tourist bus skidded off the road and overturned. Over 30 passengers were injured in the crash.