Russian national killed, 19 more injured in bus accident in Italy, embassy says

Emergencies
May 22, 18:40 UTC+3

Italian media outlets reported that the victim was a 40-year-old guide accompanying a large group of Russian-speaking tourists

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. One Russian woman was killed and another 19 Russian tourists were injured in a bus crash near Siena, Italy, Russia’s embassy to Italy confirmed to TASS on Wednesday.

"We have established that the victim was a Russian woman," the embassy said adding that they could not disclose her first name and surname. The diplomats cannot confirm her occupation either.

Italian media outlets reported that the victim was a 40-year-old guide accompanying a large group of Russian-speaking tourists. Beside Russian nationals, among them were citizens of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and Romania. Tourists were heading for Siena from Montecatini Terme.

Tourist bus flips over in Italy, Russians reported injured

As the Russian embassy pointed out the bus passengers had bought tours from different companies.

"It has not been possible yet to find the company that organized the trip," the embassy added. It is not clear whether any insurance exists and who will make compensation payments.

The bus driver is an Italian man. He has been already questioned by Italian investigators. The investigation focuses on careless driving as the main line of inquiry.

The accident occurred at 9.30 a.m. on the Siena-Florence highway near the city of Monteriggioni. The tourist bus skidded off the road and overturned. Over 30 passengers were injured in the crash. Among them were 19 Russian citizens.

