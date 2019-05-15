Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 310 forest fires extinguished in Russia in last 3 days

Emergencies
May 15, 7:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 2,200 people and 488 units of equipment are involved in extiguishing forest fires

Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrei Krasnoyarov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. Over 310 forest fires have been extinguished in Russia over the last three days, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Wednesday.

Read also

Over 110 wildfires registered in Russian natural reserves since start of 2019

"According to regional forestry departments, 316 forest fires were extinguished over the last three days. As a result of active firefighting efforts, the territory of forest fires was reduced by almost three times, from 44,556 hectares on May 12 to 16,607 hectares on May 15," the press service said.

In the last 24 hours, 70 forest fires were extinguished on the territory of around 17,500 hectares, including a large-scale wildfire in the Zapovednoye Probaikalye natural reserve in the Irkutsk region.

Most forest fires are reported in the Zabaikalsky region (7,700 hectares), Kurgan region (6,700 hectares), and Irkutsk region (1,500 hectares).

A total of 2,200 people and 488 units of equipment are involved in extiguishing forest fires.

A state of emergency over wildfires was declared in the Kurgan and Zabaikalsky regions, as well as in the two areas of the Irkutsk region.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Wildfires
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Tragedy at Sheremetyevo: Aftermath of Aeroflot’s Superjet-100 fire
8
Explosion jolts premises of military academy in St. Petersburg
10
Aftermath of devastating fire in Dhaka
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says 76 Su-57 jets to be purchased before 2028
2
Russian Helicopters Group presents new concept of after-sale services
3
New Pantsir-S1M upgraded after Syria to be able to hit any drones — designer
4
Russian S-400 systems will be under Turkey’s total control, pledges Turkish top diplomat
5
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
6
Russian military delivers Mongolian aid to Syria’s Latakia
7
Russia to feature advanced short-range air defense system at Army-2019 forum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT